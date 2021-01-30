WandaVision Creator: “Every Episode Has Something Exciting” From Episode 4 on Out

✖

WandaVision creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffersays the remaining five episodes of the Marvel Studios series each have "something exciting" for viewers who might be critical of the show's pacing. In Friday's Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," a dramatic perspective shift reveals what S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) has been up to since the events of Captain Marvel and reintroduces MCU fan-favorites Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). All three investigate the ongoing mystery surrounding the town of Westview, New Jersey, where ex-Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live after Avengers: Endgame.

"When we were early, early working on [WandaVision], it wasn't known what the rollout would be. So, the question was less about the binge-ability or dropping them weekly, it was more about how long can we keep the sitcom gig going," Schaeffer told The Playlist. "How much to reveal about the larger mystery? How much will be in the MCU space versus how much will be in the authentic sitcom space? That was always a question. And a concern, really. But we were all very unified in seeing how far we can take it. And if we could truly create a sitcom featuring [Wanda and Vision]."

Regarding fans who might express impatience over WandaVision's week-to-week release schedule, Schaeffer promises that "every episode has something exciting from here on out. It's a wild ride."

The first-time showrunner previously revealed Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige encouraged the WandaVision team to "play chicken with the audience" by pushing the sitcom inspirations channeled by the first three episodes.

"To [Feige's] credit — and it's one of the reasons that I love working for him — he referred to it as 'playing chicken with the audience' (laughs). He really wanted to see how long we could hang onto it, and there was a lot of discussion about how long we could hang onto black-and-white because we knew we would go to color," Schaeffer told The Hollywood Reporter. "That was always a piece that's involved in the larger story. So it was really wonderful that he allowed us to really sink into the sitcom and to really delay the gratification."

She added, "When we were putting the show together, we knew sort of what a lot of the really big moments would be, and they're mapped out. I wanted to start small. Kevin was 100% in for doling it out slowly. And I think he also has a lot of faith in the fans and the Marvel audience, that they're so interested in paying attention and they know they'll be rewarded, so we started out slow."

New episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.