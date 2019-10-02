Marvel’s Wandavision on Disney+ Was All Kevin Feige’s Idea

In addition to the massive slate of live-action feature films set to hit theaters in the next couple of years, Marvel Studios is finally looking to expands into the world of episodic television. The studio behind Avengers: Endgame will be producing several TV projects for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, continuing the stories of characters from the previous films and introducing brand new ones that can be in the movies later. One of these shows is WandaVision, a comedy/sci-fi mystery featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany‘s Vision.

The details of WandaVision have been minimal so far, but we do know that the series will be set back in time and will appear to tell the story of a happy, wholesome family, only to reveal something more sinister at play over time. On Tuesday night, Olsen stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the upcoming project and revealed that it was actually an idea from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that spawned the entire series. It all started when she got called in to see the producer in his office at Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I actually have no idea what I’m allowed to say,” Olsen said of Wandavision. “When I found out about it, Feige had Paul and I come in at different times to his office and it really felt like being called into the principal’s office.”

Olsen went on to say that Bettany originally thought his meeting with Feige would end with him saying goodbye to Marvel Studios for good. However, it turned out to be exactly the opposite, as Feige had created WandaVision to give the duo another starring vehicle.

“He was worried he was getting fired but I think that Paul is really great at telling stories, so I don’t know how accurate that is or if it’s just a better story saying that,” she continued. “But for me, I just thought I got in trouble saying something about Infinity War or something at the time. And it’s kind of Feige’s creation, this show. It’s an idea that he conceived.”

“It’s pretty great. I know a lot about it,” Olsen added.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision will also star Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn. Jac Schaeffer is writing the series while Matt Shakman is set to direct.

Are you looking forward to WandaVision on Disney+ next year? Let us know in the comments!