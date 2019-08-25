WandaVision Artwork Teases Return of Human Vision

It’s been over a year since Vision has gotten impaled on a glaive and ironically enough, it’ll be just over a year until the character returns to live-action in Disney+’s WandaVision. On top of that, it looks like his Victor Shade persona — his alias under while using his human look — will make an appearance. D23 Expo is underway in Anaheim and as a part of the swag being handed out by Marvel Studios, some key art from the upcoming Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring show has surfaced online.

As seen in the artwork, Vision is very much using his human form as he and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) sit on a couch to watch a vintage television set. If you look closely enough, you’ll see a shadow on the wall resembling Scarlet Witch’s iconic red headdress, potentially teasing the arrival of the classic comics look in the series.

Major 60’s vibes from this new poster for WandaVision! pic.twitter.com/uFWaTjlLR1 — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) August 25, 2019

After introducing a few new cast members — like Kat Dennings and Randall Park — at D23, WandaVision Matt Shakman teased the series as something very relationship-focused, though he was sure to skirt around any mention of how Vision comes back to life.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” Shakman reflects. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

“I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. It’s [WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

