Disney+ Marvel Series WandaVision Start Date and Length Revealed by Elizabeth Olsen

Debuting later this year is Disney+, the studio’s official streaming platform which will be home to not only their staggering catalog of classics but will also see the debut of new films and TV series. This includes all-new shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of which being WandaVision, focusing on Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s relationship. Likely due to not wanting to spoil the events of Avengers: Endgame, Disney has kept details about the project to a minimum, though actress Elizabeth Olsen revealed hints about the show’s timeframe, when production will begin, and how many hours of content we can expect.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s gonna be Wanda and the Vision and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s, and I think that’s a good teaser,” Olsen shared with Variety about the new series. “It’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited.”

When asked about when production would start, Olsen noted, “The fall. Paul [Bettany] and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers.”

A press conference about the service was held earlier this month, giving us our first looks at Disney+’s interface as well as new images of various programs that will be available exclusively through the platform. While we know that Disney+ will launch on November 12th, WandaVision has yet to have its premiere date or season length announced.

“I think it’s gonna be a total of six hours,” Olsen admitted about the first season. “I don’t know what the [episode lengths] are.”

In addition to WandaVision, fans can also expect a series focusing on Loki and another which focuses on Winter Soldier and Falcon.

“We like to take big swings at Marvel Studios … this story is definitely something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we can only do in a longform series,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared at the Disney+ presentation. “Most exciting to us is that in addition to the films available on the platform, Marvel will be creating original series just for Disney+.”

Stay tuned for details on WandaVision and the rest of the MCU TV series. Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on Friday.

