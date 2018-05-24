WandaVision Cast and More Celebrate Paul Bettany's 50th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Paul Bettany! The actor known for playing an array of roles, including Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story, turned 50 on May 27th. Many fans of the actor took to Twitter today to celebrate his special day, and they're not the only ones. Bettany also got a sweet message from one of his WandaVision castmates, Julian Hillard, as well as some of the official Marvel accounts. Before checking out some of the love for Bettany, you can view his own birthday post...
"So I’m fifty today. From what I can gather the bright side is I get cheaper car insurance," Bettany joked. You can check out the post here:
So I’m fifty today. From what I can gather the bright side is I get cheaper car insurance.— Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) May 27, 2021
"I love Vision. Yes, I'm in," Bettany recently said when asked if he'd play Vision forever. Many fans are eager to see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we're willing to be bet the folks who are celebrating his birthday are no exception. You can view some of the Bettany birthday posts below...
Love From Billy
Happy Birthday, Dad! You're much more than a toaster to me 🥰 @Paul_Bettany pic.twitter.com/x7aBLULPii— Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) May 27, 2021
Marvel Shout-Out
I'm not Ultron. I am not J.A.R.V.I.S.. I am… the birthday boy! Don’t forget to wish Vision – AKA Paul Bettany – a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/uO9v5RKnG4— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) May 27, 2021
More From Marvel
How to celebrate birthdays at home: A guide by @Paul_Bettany. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/TAmB47VuD0— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) May 27, 2021
Fan Art
Happy Birthday🎉— KE☂️ (@ke02152) May 26, 2021
Paul Bettany pic.twitter.com/eJhIhc7nYY
Thank You For Vision
Day 27 of #wandavisionhappymonth
As it’s Paul Bettany’s birthday, what better way to honor him than to thank him today for all he gave us with Vision’s character in WV. Sincere, passionate, goofy, protective and loving, Vision wouldn’t be the same without Paul’s influence. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/DqW3r0oVtY— emᱬ◊ | typo era (@emmavision_) May 27, 2021
Don't Forget Dryden!
Happy Birthday also to Paul Bettany who played Dryden Vos in Solo! He gave one of my favorite performances in this film and I really hope we get to see this character in the future! Hope he has the best day! 🎂🎈🥳 pic.twitter.com/J7sjpSWtYR— M Wilson (@MWookieWarrior) May 27, 2021
Lizzie Stans Support
What are birthdays, if not age persevering.
Have a happy one, Paul Bettany! pic.twitter.com/OYs07JYIkK— Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) May 27, 2021
Many Great Roles
From A Beautiful Mind to The Davinci Code to The Legion to The Margin Call to The Priest to Solo: A Star Wars story to The MCU..
Happy 50th Birthday to PAUL BETTANY 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/SK0tNdas1W— SpinnMovieSpot (@SpinnMovieSpot) May 27, 2021
YAS KING
happy bday to the gemini king, paul bettany pic.twitter.com/H57gnZji87— katie (@olsensgolden) May 27, 2021
Finally, a Fancam
happy birthday paul bettany pic.twitter.com/TPcNTA0LxT— jules (@BETTANYFTLEDGER) May 27, 2021