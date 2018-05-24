WandaVision Cast and More Celebrate Paul Bettany's 50th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Paul Bettany! The actor known for playing an array of roles, including Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story, turned 50 on May 27th. Many fans of the actor took to Twitter today to celebrate his special day, and they're not the only ones. Bettany also got a sweet message from one of his WandaVision castmates, Julian Hillard, as well as some of the official Marvel accounts. Before checking out some of the love for Bettany, you can view his own birthday post...

"So I’m fifty today. From what I can gather the bright side is I get cheaper car insurance," Bettany joked. You can check out the post here:

So I’m fifty today. From what I can gather the bright side is I get cheaper car insurance. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) May 27, 2021

"I love Vision. Yes, I'm in," Bettany recently said when asked if he'd play Vision forever. Many fans are eager to see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we're willing to be bet the folks who are celebrating his birthday are no exception. You can view some of the Bettany birthday posts below...