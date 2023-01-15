WandaVision Fans Celebrate Show's Second Anniversary
Today marks a very important day in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. On January 15, 2021, WandaVision premiered on Disney+. The show kicked off Phase Four, and it also became one of the franchise's most popular projects. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations and it continues to be a trending topic on social media two years later. In fact, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate WandaVision's second anniversary.
While fans of WandaVison are celebrating the series, the folks over at Marvel are gearing up to film the show's upcoming spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show will see the return of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and also feature The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia. In addition to Hahn, there are also many other WandaVision alums returning for the series, including Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes.
Since it will likely be a bit of a wait until Coven of Chaos hits Disney+, you can appease your thirst for more Westview content by going down memory lane and reading some of the tweets from WandaVision fans below...
Never Forget
everyone gagged for 9 weeks, Disney+ crashed several times, one of the best rated MCU projects ever, 122 awards noms, first major lead acting noms, chart-topping song, top show & top star of 2021 in several platforms… happy 2nd anniversary WandaVision 🗣️pic.twitter.com/7MXOUVEL5c— sandro (@etrnlolsen) January 15, 2023
Phase Four Forever
WandaVision premiered, launching Phase 4 of the MCU, 2 years ago today.
January 15, 2021. pic.twitter.com/vIGdyMPp8N— Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) January 15, 2023
Julian!
2 years ago today 🤯— Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) January 15, 2023
So thankful for the opportunity to be in WandaVision & for all the incredible people I’ve connected with because of it. Y’all are amazing! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vyVo8YMcui
Excellent Start
Logging into Disney+ 2 years ago today. #WandaVision #2YearsOfWandaVision pic.twitter.com/5NpAkMD8ao— alias (@itsjustanx) January 15, 2023
The Openings, Though
Happy second anniversary to these WandaVision title sequences! pic.twitter.com/oIItQ4LgRq— Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) January 15, 2023
Relatable
happy 2 years to my favourite show! not one other piece of media has impacted me more than wandavision 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/wSu5WP3ayF— d 💫 (@ancklusmcs) January 15, 2023
Just Want Them Back
happy two years of wandavision 🥹❤️ i miss mom and dad every day pic.twitter.com/iWyHWNMphY— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 15, 2023
Seriously, Though
2 years of Wandavision..time ain’t real pic.twitter.com/qHXjSWMFrI— It’s All Wanda (@lizzieollxen) January 15, 2023
Facts
happy 2 years, WandaVision. You will always be famous. pic.twitter.com/6XyjqsEjgV— Andreaᱬ (@andrea_sketches) January 15, 2023
Cultural Phenomenon Indeed
2 years ago today, the Emmy-winning series #WandaVision premiered on Disney+! It marked the first television series for the MCU.
The cultural phenomenon went on to be nominated for over 115 awards including 23 Emmy’s, 4 Critics Choice Awards, 2 Golden Globes, and a Grammy! pic.twitter.com/NSvmAlQKQ0— Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) January 15, 2023
In Conclusion
take me back to the wandavision era ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/fQXi5cnqrb— julia ☁️ (@lizzieonfilm) January 15, 2023
WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+