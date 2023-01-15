WandaVision Fans Celebrate Show's Second Anniversary

Today marks a very important day in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. On January 15, 2021, WandaVision premiered on Disney+. The show kicked off Phase Four, and it also became one of the franchise's most popular projects. The series earned 23 total Emmy nominations and it continues to be a trending topic on social media two years later. In fact, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate WandaVision's second anniversary.

While fans of WandaVison are celebrating the series, the folks over at Marvel are gearing up to film the show's upcoming spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show will see the return of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and also feature The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia. In addition to Hahn, there are also many other WandaVision alums returning for the series, including Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes.

Since it will likely be a bit of a wait until Coven of Chaos hits Disney+, you can appease your thirst for more Westview content by going down memory lane and reading some of the tweets from WandaVision fans below...