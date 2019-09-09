WandaVision Reportedly Beginning Production in November

New reports suggest the start of principal photography for WandaVision has been pushed back to November. On a recent episode of his new podcast, ace scooper Charles Murphy broke the news he believes WandaVision will kicking filming off November 4th, after previous reports suggested it would start as early as September. Murphy then followed the podcast mention up with proof of an apparent call sheet screenshot on his Twitter profile.

Also of note, the call sheet seems to suggest the series will begin filming in Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios. Again, earlier reports suggested the majority of filming would be taking place in the Los Angeles area, not unlike Captain Marvel. The document would also seem to reveal the working title for the upcoming Disney+ show is Big Red.

Marvel’s keeping the majority of plot details under wraps for the series, though we know it will feature the likes of Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprising their previous Marvel Cinematic Universe roles in addition to featuring the additions of Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris as an older Monica Rambeau, a character that first appeared in Captain Marvel.

The series will also feature the return of Paul Bettany as Vision, despite being killed off towards the end of Avengers: Infinity War. According to Bettany, the show starts off as a sitcom before turning into the massive Marvel epic fans have come to know and love over the past decade.

“That’s where it starts. and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love,” Bettany said. “I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

The six-episode series will be directed by Game of Thrones alum Matt Shakman while Black Widow and Captain Marvel scribe Jac Schaeffer has been charge to run the writer’s room.

WandaVision is expected to hit Disney+ in Spring 2020.

What Disney+ show are you looking forward to most? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!