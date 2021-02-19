WandaVision: Ian McKellen Trends After Paul Bettany's Latest Casting Tease
The latest episode of WandaVision is dropping at 12 AM PT and folks are eager to find out what's going to happen in the Modern Family style episode. Earlier this month, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) teased an upcoming cameo that would be akin to The Mandalorian's Luke Skywalker reveal. Many assumed she was referring to the appearance of Evan Peters as Quicksilver, but Paul Bettany (Vision) just teased that the big surprise has not actually happened yet. This has led to a lot of guesses online. In fact, Ian McKellen is currently trending on Twitter because folks are hoping he will show up as Magento.
"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany told Esquire "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."
While Bettany has already worked with McKellen in the past (in 1997's Bent and 2006's The Divinci Code), that's not stopping folks from guessing the X-Men star. However, people are also guessing Patrick Stewart (X-Men's Professor X) and Michael Fassbender (X-Men's younger Magneto). Take a look at some of the tweets below and tell us who you think Bettany is talking about!
No Need to Worry
prevnext
Saw that both Sir Patrick Stewart AND Ian McKellen was trending and had to clutch my pearls! pic.twitter.com/tQ5tQhtN3j— Sabrina L. (@locklooneytune) February 19, 2021
Give the People What They Want
prevnext
please join me in this summoning circle
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
sir
🕯 ian mckellen 🕯
🕯 🕯— g♡ (@geekygabriela) February 19, 2021
🕯 🕯 https://t.co/9YnEktCgvy
You Never Know
prevnext
Between the reverence permeating through this quote and the Britishness of Paul Bettany... this can easily be in reference to Sir Ian McKellen 🧲 https://t.co/wCQyYFiwyO— Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) February 18, 2021
Promises
prevnext
if its ian mckellen i will literally never complain about marvel or disney ever again i will shut up and become a corporate shill!!! https://t.co/d5EXWEWkiZ— kaiya (@kaiyashunyata) February 19, 2021
Maybe He Forgot?!
prevnext
Paul Bettany has worked with Ian McKellen so, Magneto is sadly out of the picture for the surprise cameo :(— hannahvision 💥 (@moviesandcats) February 19, 2021
RIP
prevnext
just read what paul said about the big cameo and i will just die in the spot if it ends up being either sir ian mckellen or sir patrick stewart— Ivet Ramentol (@ivetramentol) February 19, 2021
My Two Cents
prevnext
pAuL bEtTaNy SaId hE's NeVeR wOrKeD wItH tHiS pErSoN. 1. Marvel actors lie. 2. Let a bitch dream! #WandaVision— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) February 19, 2021
The Vibes Are Strong
prevnext
Michael Fassbender or Ian Mckellen's Magneto. I just know it.— CarlosVision⌖ (@WANDALORIANO) February 18, 2021
X-Men Assemble!
prevnext
Paul Bettany made Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart trend at the same time. I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing both Magneto & Prof. X in WandaVision at some point— Evan (@Evan_Jon97) February 19, 2021
Who Do You Think It Is?
prev
Paul Bettany has worked with Ian McKellan before so that rules out Ian’s version of Magneto. Here are actors Paul Bettany has never worked with before that could show up in WandaVision: Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, Patrick Stewart, and John Krasinski pic.twitter.com/cNChFpZica— BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) February 18, 2021