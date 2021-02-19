WandaVision: Ian McKellen Trends After Paul Bettany's Latest Casting Tease

The latest episode of WandaVision is dropping at 12 AM PT and folks are eager to find out what's going to happen in the Modern Family style episode. Earlier this month, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) teased an upcoming cameo that would be akin to The Mandalorian's Luke Skywalker reveal. Many assumed she was referring to the appearance of Evan Peters as Quicksilver, but Paul Bettany (Vision) just teased that the big surprise has not actually happened yet. This has led to a lot of guesses online. In fact, Ian McKellen is currently trending on Twitter because folks are hoping he will show up as Magento.

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany told Esquire "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

While Bettany has already worked with McKellen in the past (in 1997's Bent and 2006's The Divinci Code), that's not stopping folks from guessing the X-Men star. However, people are also guessing Patrick Stewart (X-Men's Professor X) and Michael Fassbender (X-Men's younger Magneto). Take a look at some of the tweets below and tell us who you think Bettany is talking about!