Darcy and Agent Woo Returning for WandaVision

Disney came prepared with several big reveals regarding their Marvel Disney+ lineup, and that definitely included WandaVision. The new series will put Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s character in the spotlight, but the series is also primed to include a bevy of other supporting characters that Marvel fans love, and as revealed at D23, that includes Thor’s Darcy and Ant-Man and The Wasp’s Agent Woo. Kat Dennings is set to reprise the role of Darcy in the series, and Randall Park will also be returning as Jimmy Woo, and that’s on top of being joined by Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau, who will be older since we last saw her.

The last time we saw Dennings in the MCU was back in Thor: The Dark World, as Darcy nor any of the Earthbound characters in the previous Thor films were really involved in Thor: Ragnarok. They also weren’t present for Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, but in Phase 4 that’s all set to change, especially since Natalie Portman will also be returning to the MCU as the new Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

As for Woo, he quickly became a favorite in Ant-Man and The Wasp, and fans will be glad to have him back in WandaVision. As for how he will be worked into the story, that remains unknown, but we can’t wait to see him and Darcy back making havoc in the new series.

WandaVision will lead into the upcoming Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, which Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also be involved in, and we can’t wait to see those two magic users working together in the film, though who knows, perhaps they will be against each other. Anything can happen after all.

Disney also announced a She-Hulk Disney+ series as well as a Moon Knight series and a Ms. Marvel series, so it looks like the MCU is welcoming several new faces already as Phase 4 lifts off.

