WandaVision Premiere Recap and Breakdown, Spider-Man Tie Explained

The first episode of WandaVision launched Phase 4 of the MCU in the weirdest way possible, complete with… a Spider-Man reference? This article and the video above are for those of you who have already watched the first two episodes of WandaVision on Disney+. We’re taking a look at some of the Easter eggs and trying to answer… well... what is actually going on within this show within a show? This is your last full on spoiler warning for the first two episodes of WandaVision!

After this Stark Industries toaster, which is sort of a spoiler in itself, there are a lot more spoilers for WandaVision! You have been warned! Enjoy the toaster.

(Photo: Disney)

First of all, shout out to the toaster commercial. The Vision is commonly referred to as a toaster in comics and by fans online so they literally put a toaster in our faces, created by Stark Industries, just like Vision was -- more or less, don’t forget he started as JARVIS -- and this toaster even made a little Iron Man repulsor sound when it got started. The other commercial was for a Strucker watch, referencing how HYDRA's Wolfgang von Strucker unlocked Wanda’s powers with the Mind Stone in Loki’s scepter. Somehow these are all teasing how this existence in a sitcom is created out of Wanda’s mind, Vision’s mind, or both with the same actors appearing in both commercials. Are they important?

Other small, possible Easter eggs came at the end of the episode when we realized it was all actually a sitcom taking place within the MCU somehow -- and the credits had some names that are probably meaningless but definitely meaningful -- like Director Abe Brown. Abe Brown was a student at the Midtown School of Science and Technology with our boy Peter Parker. We know he did not get snapped by Thanos, so he’s at least 5 years older now, and possibly more depending when this is taking place, so he could already be out of college and working in the film industry.

(Photo: Sony Pictures & Marvel Studios / Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Babs Digby could also be a reference to Jonathan Digby, a comic character who worked for Hart Consolidated in the Earth-200111 universe in Marvel Comics. The Vision works for Hart’s Computational Services in WandaVision… Probably just a fun nod.

Now if we tighten our tin foil caps, Sammy Addison and Cathy Collins were also in those fake credits. Perhaps references to Addison Falk and Laurie Collins, aka Grey King and Wallflower, aka a couple of X-Men characters? Grey King was created with Nanotech and Wallflower can control people’s moods, so these characters might not come into play, but those two details of them certainly could be factors.

Kathryn Hahn’s Agness who said dinner could be ready in “a snap.” Was she trying to trigger PTSD for Wanda and all of us by referencing Thanos snapping his fingers to wipe out half of the universe, including Wanda, moments after hhee permanently killed Vision?

In Episode 2, Wanda and Vision get busy which is probably how Wanda ends up being pregnant by the end of the episode. We’re not going to get into the mechanics of that because they’re literally mechanical and I don’t have the answers.

They put on a magic show acting as Glamor and Illusion -- which are two characters from 1985’s The Vision and Scarlet Witch comic run by Steve Englehart. Glamor and Illusion were the stage names for Ilya and Glynis Zarkov, a couple of metahumans who wanted to blend in and live a normal life so they acted like magicians in case their powers were ever caught in action.

There’s a whole lot of “for the children” going on in this episode, in the cult like response to Dottie and on the signs at the talent show, which seems to imply this entire series is a means to protect the lives of Wanda’s children which could somehow be in danger in the real world? Not to mention, Dottie saying, “The devil is in the details,” with Agness responding “That’s not the only place he is.” I know we all think Kathryn Hahn’s Agness is actually Agatha Harkness, but in the event that ends up being too obvious, I think there’s a chance that Emma Caulfield’s Dottie is actually Agatha Harkness and is somehow an agent of Mephisto. There was also a "666" on the toaster in Episode 1's commercial, which could be a reference to Mephisto and hell.

(Photo: Marvel Studios / WandaVision)

The Truman Show of it all comes through in moments like Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau in a sitcom character of Geraldine when she genuinely asks what she’s doing here, indicating she and others are acting for some reason. It gets more weird when a weird beekeeper emerges from the ground and looks at Wanda until she rejects that as a part of her show only to go back to a moment earlier before this reality was uninterrupted. The Beekeeper has a SWORD logo, which would seem to imply Nick Fury successfully built space SHIELD after we last saw him out in the cosmos during the Spider-Man: Far From Home post credits scene. There’s also a SWORD logo in the final moment of the first episode where someone is watching the WandaVision show. But, the Beekeeper suit could imply that AIM, Advanced Idea mechanics, has somehow made an MCU comeback because AIM grunt soldiers are also referred to as Beekeepers.

One thing that seems important is the remote. Vision picked it up and essentially ended the show in the first episode and it was also present when the show evolved into a new era for Episode 2. Typically, a remote would change the channel or speed or volume from the outside of the TV, but it looks like WandaVision is being controlled from the inside.

What Easter eggs and references did you catch in the first two episodes of WandaVision? Drop them in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Tune into ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast to hear more Marvel theories, news, and exclusive interviews.