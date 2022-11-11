WandaVision Producer Mary Livanos Teases Monica Rambeau “Payoff” in Captain Marvel 2

✖

If you have watched Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, you are probably familiar with Mary Livanos, who executive produced the Marvel series. Livanos will soon be producing Captain Marvel 2, so during her recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked about Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) journey during WandaVision. We wondered if they always planned to reveal her powers in the show and if we can expect some tension between Monica and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in the upcoming sequel.

"The discovery of integrating Monica was a really lovely, awesome discovery early on in the process of the writer's room. We were trying to find a character who could be an advocate for Wanda, someone who understood what she was going through. And pulling threads from, sort of, loosely Captain Marvel comic backstory," Livanos shared.

"The notion that Monica has also lost someone presented a really lovely opportunity to have a character who could advocate for Wanda on her journey," she added. "But the notion of her powers and how much we would see them or not see them was an ever-evolving process. We always knew that Monica would level up in this series because of the empathy that she demonstrates. And that's really the core of who she is as a character. So that was always a given, but exactly what she was doing was the fun discovery, I would say."

"I think as evidenced in the show, there's a history between Monica and Carol that is yet to be fully explored. And as we've announced, Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2, so I think fans can expect to see some pay off there," Livanos added when asked if there will be tension between the characters in Captain Marvel 2.

While speaking with TVLine, Livanos expressed a similar sentiment: "We do hint at the notion that there's a little bit of tension there for her and Captain Marvel in the future, but we're excited to explore that at another time."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ and Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released on November 11th, 2022. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

