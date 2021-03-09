WandaVision EP Addresses Agatha's MCU Future

✖

It may have been Agatha all along, but the powerful witch won't be stirring up too much trouble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. In the series finale of WandaVision, Wanda and Agatha went toe-to-toe in the middle of Westview's town square, with the titular Avenger coming out on top. Rather than taking out Agatha once and for all, Wanda recognizes that she may need her help at some point down the line, and decides to go the imprisonment route instead. She puts Agatha back under a spell, keeping her in Westview on a full-time basis as the Agnes character from the Hex.

So what's next for Agatha Harkness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, the character acts as a mentor to Wanda, which could hint at her future in the movies. However, we don't know if or when that will come to pass. According to WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer, Agatha is simply stuck in her mental jail cell for the time being.

"Well, as you can see in the episode, Wanda put Agnes/Agatha under a spell at the end," Schaeffer told Deadline. "That makes her live out the character she created. So, as far as I know Agnes is hanging out baking some cookies in Westview, and then beyond that, I can only speak to my own series."

Being involved in the MCU, Schaeffer is keeping any potential future secrets under wraps. When asked about the next steps for Evan Peters' Quicksilver character, Schaeffer had a similar thing to say.

"What I can say is that I think Evan Peters did an incredible job with this role and I found it to be such a joy to both work with him and watch him on screen, and you know, as a fan, I’m interested to see whatever he does next," Schaeffer added.

Unfortunately, for the time being, we don't know when we will see Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness again. Hopefully she makes a return sooner rather than later.

