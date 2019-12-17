WandaVision Set Photos Offer First Look at Wanda and Adult Monica Rambeau

Production is already underway on Marvel Studios SECOND Disney+ original TV series, with cameras rolling on WandaVision in Atlanta. New photos from the set of the series have made their way online thanks to paparazzi site JustJared and they offer a first look at star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and a first look at MCU newcomer Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau! As previously reported, the pair were photographed in front of a building carrying the SWORD iconography, suggesting the SHIELD-adjacent group will make their debut in the series with Rambeau seemingly working for them.

It was announced earlier this year that Parris would take on the role of Monica Rambeau in the upcoming series, appearing as the adult version of the character introduced as a child in this year’s Captain Marvel. Outside of Parris’ casting in the role, there’s not too much known about how Monica will be portrayed, though as fans know, the character has gone by a handful of superhero names, including Pulsar, Photon, Spectrum, and, yes, Captain Marvel.

Marvel President Kevin Feige previously confirmed that characters who make their MCU debut in the Disney+ shows will indeed transition into the feature films seen on the big screen and vice versa. When Parris will make an appearance in an MCU feature film remains to be seen, but rumor points to another character from the movies appearing in WandaVision, namely Bendict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

The new series is likely near and dear to Feige’s heart, with Olsen confirming that the Marvel president conceived of the idea for the show on his own. Feige opened up about what he considers the important part of the series in a previous interview.

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Feige explained.

“What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that’s what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

WandaVision is scheduled to hit Disney+ in Spring 2021.

