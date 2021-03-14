WandaVision Head Writer Jac Schaeffer Reveals Why She Thought One Pivotal Scene Would Get Cut

✖

Now that a week has passed since the WandaVision series finale, it's more evident than ever what the Disney+ series was really about. Jac Schaeffer and her writer's room ultimately decided to skirt around any standard benchmarks Marvel Studios has previously placed and instead, provided fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe an incredibly intimate character study of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Because of the setup and general structure of the show, Schaeffer says one of the show's most pivotal moments — the last time Wanda and Vision embrace each other in the finale — was written incredibly early on within the development process.

In fact, the writer tells The Daily Princetonian the scene was written so early on in the development of the show, she wasn't sure whether or not it'd survive throughout the various rewrites and tweaks the show would end up undertaking.

"The thing that still moves me and I kind of can’t get over it is their [Wanda and Vision’s] goodbye scene. It was written very early," Schaeffer tells the collegiate paper. "The kernel of it was part of my original pitch. I wasn’t sure if it would survive the development of the series."

She adds, "But Vision talking about all the things he’s been and the idea of 'what will he be next?,' that was a really early idea. I really love Paul Bettany as a person, and he loved that piece, too, so it’s very beautiful to me. That scene is totally the heart of the show."

