Marvel Studios Is Saving Disney+ for Small-Scale Stories

WandaVision has come to pass nearly two months after the show launched an entirely new world for Marvel Studios. Nine episodes later and the outfit has officially wrapped its first official foray into serialized storytelling. Now that we've had the chance to get through the series, one thing is as apparent as ever — Disney+ is where Marvel is going to put its smaller scale fare that places an increased emphasis on character-driven storytelling compared to the event drivers of the company's traditional film slate.

For the most part, that much has always been a no-brainer, right? More time allotted to these characters naturally allows for longer storytelling and plots that flesh out characters more than ever before, but now that WandaVision has aired in its entirety, that much is as clear as day. As the movies from Marvel Studios continue to grow, Disney+ will be reserved for those characters who the studio deems worthy of much more intense storytelling.

Look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as an example. That movie's shaping up to be a monstrous outing not only for itself but repercussions that will send shockwaves across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Take Thor: Love and Thunder into account. Taika Waititi's second film from Marvel Studios has a cast that rivals that of an Avengers movie.

Taking a step back and looking at the outfit, it's something that seems to be something that will soon be the norm across the movies. The deeper we get into this Marvel world, the bigger the movies get, as well as the massive ensembles that come with them.

Judging by what we know of Marvel's current film slate, it's reasonable to say most features moving forward will at least be comparable to a Captain America: Civil War-level movie or more. After all, Kevin Feige and his team need not worry about the size and scope of these films, because they will always have something in development on Disney+ to appease those who prefer smaller, more intimate programming.

WandaVision is a perfect example of that. Save for the last episode, standard Marvel action and set pieces were nowhere to be found. The series was stripped of most classic Marvel indicators, and the end result is a passionate, character-driven story that's probably better off because of that.

Judging by what we know of the Marvel Studios slate so far, it seems as the WandaVision look and feel could repeat itself across the board. Sure, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems like it has loads of more action when compared to WandaVision. Even then, it's increasingly likely the plot will be much smaller in scope compared to something like Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame. That much is all but guaranteed for projects like Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Ironheart, Moon Knight, and even She-Hulk as well.

While the Marvel Studios movies will continue to grow, fans will have shows like WandaVision to fall back on should they prefer a nice change in pace.

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ while Black Widow is set for release on May 7th.

