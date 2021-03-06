WandaVision Finale Is Full of Easter Eggs

WandaVision is officially over, with the finale coming nearly two months after the Marvel Studios show first debuted on Disney+. The Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series introduced fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a whole new corner of the world, one full of dark magic and witches. The finale also seemed to have the most Easter eggs out of any other episode in the series, from little inconsequential nods like an homage to The Wizard of Oz, to direct references to other characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like the Sorcerer Supreme himself — Doctor Strange. Even though Strange himself didn't pop up, there was a nod to Captain Marvel and potentially Secret Invasion when a Skrull ended up popping up to speak with Monica Rambeau, or perhaps it was the Darkhold revelation scene that had a handful of nods and mentions in the span of a minute. Either way, keep scrolling to see those Easter eggs found throughout WandaVision Episode 9.

Darkhold (Photo: Marvel Studios) As most expected, Agatha's mysterious magical book is, in fact, the Darkhold — that much was revealed in the midst of the mystical warfare between Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). Even though we've seen the book appear in both Agents of SHIELD and Runaways, it looks like Marvel Studios' version of the book is something else entirely. In the Marvel source material the MCU is based on, the Darkhold was written by the Elder God Chthon. Speaking of which...

Chthon (Photo: Marvel Studios) When Agatha first summons the Darkhold to downtown Westview, you can see the book flip through its pages. Eventually, it settles on a metallic page with a diagram of the Scarlet Witch — you can even see the character's headdress and all. Behind the character, however, it appears tentacles are seen radiating from her head. As previously mentioned, Chthon wrote the Darkhold in the comics mythos and was subsequently locked away in Mount Wundergore, the same location where Wanda Maximoff was eventually born. As we see in the second WandaVision post-credits scene, Wanda just so happens to be living at the foot of a mountain far away from the rest of society. Coincidence? Maybe.

Sorcerer Supreme (Photo: Marvel Studios) In the same scene as the Darkhold, Agatha expressly states the tome says the Scarlet Witch is even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme. Though Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has yet to officially call himself that title on-screen in the MCU, we know that's the role he serves — and he's already going to star alongside Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Age of Ultron Callback (Photo: Marvel Studios) Since Wanda first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the same movie where her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) was killed, it's only fitting WandaVision had its fair share of callbacks to the team-up flick. The biggest callback comes when Wanda sneaks up on Agatha and uses the same spell to make her see her own worst nightmare, just like she did in Age of Ultron. This takes Agatha back to the stake where her coven tried killing her in the 1960's — only here, Agatha is able to reverse the spell on Wanda and have her zombie coven witches turn on the Scarlet Witch.

Spectrum (Photo: Marvel Studios) Though we saw teases of it prior, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) shared more of her skillset in the finale. She didn't get directly involved in the fight between Agatha and Wanda, she did step in front of bullets being fired by Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), all so that Billy (Julian Hilliard) wouldn't get shot. From what we caught a glimpse of on-screen, her body was able to slow the speed of the bullets as they passed through. This time around, her eyes took on a gold color instead of the blue we previously saw.

Full Scarlet Witch (Photo: Marvel Studios) Kevin Feige has said Wanda's full Scarlet Witch transformation was on its way — and WandaVision delivered. While a new costume might not be an Easter egg per se, the show found an organic way not only to give Wanda her classic comics name, but a costume that's very similar to her comic book counterpart.

Crying Android (Photo: Marvel Studios) They made Vision cry, those meanies! In the finale's closing moments, Paul Bettany's android let out a single tear as he spent his final seconds in existence embracing his partner. This would seem to be a direct nod Avengers #58, Vision's second-ever appearance. Here, Roy Thomas and John Buscema cranked out one of the most memorable panels from the House of Ideas — Vision looks towards the ground a tear travels down his cheek, as the caption reads, "...even an android can...cry!" (Photo: Marvel Entertainment)