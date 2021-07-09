WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

✖

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.

“I think she’s so tough and literally when I read [about the lawsuit] I was like, 'Good for you Scarlett,'" Olsen shared. "When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just… that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not." Sudekis agreed with Olsen, adding that the decision "is appropriately badass and on-brand" for Johansson.

Olsen also expressed concern that she is "worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theatres." She explained, "I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see only an Oscar contender or a blockbuster. I would like to see art films and art house theatre ... And so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theatres alive. And I don’t know how financially that works for these theatres."

Olsen coming out in support of Johansson feels like a bold move considering the actor's days with Disney are far from over. Olsen was most recently seen in Disney+'s WandaVision, which earned her an Emmy nomination for "Best Actress in a Limited Series." She also recently wrapped production on the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During a virtual Q&A with the New York Film Academy, Olsen spoke about the upcoming Marvel movie and revealed what it was like going from WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2.

"[Director] Sam Raimi is lovely and I got to learn a lot from him. It was odd going from WandaVision and bringing this character to a different film that felt more based in Marvel films. I felt like I was putting on old shoes," Olsen shared.

Do you agree with Olsen's take on Johansson's lawsuit? Tell us in the comments!