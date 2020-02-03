WandaVision Official Synopsis Released by Disney+

Disney+ caught quite a lot of attention during Sunday night’s Super Bowl, when they released a brand new teaser trailer for their upcoming Marvel Studios original series. The brief TV spot gave fans a first official look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, all of which are expected to debut within the next year or so. If that wasn’t enough, the teaser also came with three official synopses for the series — including one for WandaVision. The synopsis, which you can check out below, hints at the two titular characters “living their ideal suburban lives”, only to realize that “everything is not as it seems”.

“Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year. “

While none of this is necessarily new information, it does provide a more narrative take on what fans can expect from the reality-bending series.

“That’s where it starts. and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love,” Bettany said in an interview last fall. “I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

The series will also see Kat Dennings returning as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park returning as Jimmy Woo, Teyonah Parris playing an adult Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as a currently-unknown character.

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Feige explained late last year.

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased previously. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in 2020, WandaVision in 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

