WandaVision VFX Creators Reveal the Original Vision Baby

WandaVision may be over, but fans are still enjoying whatever fun behind-the-scenes information Marvel is willing to share. Back in the show's fifth episode, "On a Very Special Episode...," the sitcom-style opening credits paid homage to shows like Family Ties, Growing Pains, and Full House. Just like Growing Pains, the moment showed Wanda and Vision through the years, which included a hilarious photo of Baby Vision (which fans loved). Director Matt Shakman previously shared with ComicBook.com that the baby pictures used were not actually of Paul Bettany. In fact, a recent BeforesAndAfters interview with visual effects supervisor, Ed Bruce, shows the real baby in question.

"The second we saw the photos, our crew just got really excited," Bruce shared. "We’d all been watching The Mandalorian which had the whole Baby Yoda thing. When we got sent this image, we were like, please tell us there’s going to be some actual shots! But, of course, it ended up only being a still." After creating the Baby Vision look, Bruce remembers thinking it might be "the most talked-about thing of all of our work." He added, "And of course, once aired, Twitter lit up with joy.”

Bruce explained that they converted the human baby face to look like Baby Vision with SSVFX working only on the photograph while still modeling the Vision head "as if it was a one-frame shot." Bruce explained, "There was quite a lot of conversation to his baby look, a lot of laughter and happiness from crew and client. I knew it’d be a great talking point." You can take a look at the original baby photo below:

"Scott McPhate, who is one of our VFX coordinators on the show is an amazing guy who actually looks a little bit like Paul," is who is really Baby Vis, Shakman previously shared with ComicBook.com. "And when we were struggling to find baby pictures because Paul didn't have any ones that would work. We were trying to get stock photos or whatever. And Scott was like, 'You know, I have a few.' And he sent these amazing photos. And then when I sent them through for temp VFX, you know, as we were starting just to kind of do a rough version of what they would look like, oh my God, they came back and I just couldn't stop laughing. It was my favorite thing."

