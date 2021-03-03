WandaVision: Those Baby Vision Photos Are Not Paul Bettany

✖

WandaVision dropped one of its most memorable moments in the opening credits for an episode which saw Paul Bettany's Vision in baby form. Of course, the Vision never existed as a child and it's unclear whether the artificially created being ages, at all. Still, with Bettany suited up as Vision for other photos like family photos on Easter where Vision is dressed as the Easter Bunny, some were left wondering if the baby pictures of Vision were actually edited photos of a young Bettany. As it turns out, those photos are not Bettany but another member of the crew working on WandaVision.

"Scott McPhate, who is one of our VFX coordinators on the show is an amazing guy who actually looks a little bit like Paul," is who is really Baby Vis, WandaVision director Matt Shakman revealed to ComicBook.com. "And when we were struggling to find baby pictures, because Paul didn't have any ones that would work. We were trying to get stock photos or whatever. And Scott was like, 'You know, I have a few.' And he sent these amazing photos. And then when I sent them through for temp VFX, you know, as we were starting just to kind of do a rough version of what they would look like, oh my God, they came back and I just couldn't stop laughing. It was my favorite thing."

Shakman isn't alone in loving those photos. Those baby pictures of the Vision really had some Marvel fans losing their minds.

With only one episode remaining for WandaVision, it doesn't look like there will be much time for anymore Baby Vision fun. Instead, the series is set for a showdown between the Vision which Wanda has created and the white Vision which Hayward has resurrected.

"I certainly hope that people find it to be a satisfying conclusion," Shakman says of the finale. "We definitely have known the story that we want to tell from the beginning, so that sense of building towards a final moment that made sense for us from the beginning is there. So I hope people find it both surprising but inevitable."

"Hopefully it all feels that it's been building momentum and snowballing towards the end," the director goes on. "It is continuing to deal with how do you deal with grief and loss and come back from that. And then we've introduced some new players on the table as well, or revealed aspects of certain players on the table. So you now have two Visions on the chess board, and what does that mean? Who's the real Vision?"

