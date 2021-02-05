WandaVision: Baby Vision Has Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds

The fifth episode of WandaVision was released on Disney+ today and featured an exciting mixture of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living their suburban life in the 1980s as well as SWORD's continued journey to try and stop Wanda's Westview anomaly. This week featured another fun sitcom-style opening credits, this time in the style of Growing Pains, which included photos of Wanda and Vision's family throughout the "years." The moment included real images of a young Olsen and some hilarious edited images of a baby Vision. The sight is both jarring and comical, so naturally, it got a big reaction from fans on Twitter.

Whether fans thought baby Vision was adorable or complete nightmare fuel, he was a huge topic of discussion on Twitter today. You can check out some of the reactions to the Vision photos below...