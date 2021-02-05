WandaVision: Baby Vision Has Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds
The fifth episode of WandaVision was released on Disney+ today and featured an exciting mixture of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living their suburban life in the 1980s as well as SWORD's continued journey to try and stop Wanda's Westview anomaly. This week featured another fun sitcom-style opening credits, this time in the style of Growing Pains, which included photos of Wanda and Vision's family throughout the "years." The moment included real images of a young Olsen and some hilarious edited images of a baby Vision. The sight is both jarring and comical, so naturally, it got a big reaction from fans on Twitter.
Whether fans thought baby Vision was adorable or complete nightmare fuel, he was a huge topic of discussion on Twitter today. You can check out some of the reactions to the Vision photos below...
Can't Look Away
prevnext
cw // #wandavision #wandavison new episode 5 spoilers— zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 5, 2021
,
,
,
,
NOT THEM SHOWING VISION AS A CHILD THE BABY HELP pic.twitter.com/XPYsde80YF
I'm Still Screaming
prevnext
I SCREAMED. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/pNGEPuUw0x— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) February 5, 2021
Bold
prevnext
Forget Baby Yoda... Its all about Baby Vision #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/tOyMzsf8nk— TheWorstScarletWitch (@BarnabySheppard) February 5, 2021
Cute Overload
prevnext
Baby Yoda/Grogu and Baby Vision would be friends #wandavision pic.twitter.com/yGtewmAzOp— Grogu's mom || WandaVision spoilers (@KhadidjaGaniou) February 5, 2021
Can't Unsee It
prevnext
#wandavision #WandaVision #BabyVision new episode 5 spoilers:
-
-
-
-
-
-
why does baby vision remind me of baby grinch omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/tAvOTv6zH1— Lacey 💙 (@laceybusker) February 5, 2021
Wow
prevnext
#WandaVision SPOILERS:— maisey on limit ᗢ (@spideyydanvers) February 5, 2021
-
-
-
-
so vision is officially the scariest mcu character 😳 pic.twitter.com/MT4QPxTBrR
Cute, Hilarous, Or Terrifying?
prevnext
SPOILER!— Alex #1 Jimmy Woo fan (@rambsiee) February 5, 2021
-
-
-
-
may little baby vision haunt your dreams. pic.twitter.com/pjBAMUVO8z
Or Just Plain Weird?
prevnext
#WandaVision SPOILER— Fabi//𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@_folklorexile) February 5, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vision as a baby was so weird 😂 pic.twitter.com/FQRP3yhK0D
The Holiday Images, Though
prevnext
#WandaVision VISION FOR EVERY HOLIDAY SEASON IM FINNA MAKE A CALENDAR pic.twitter.com/ySVknU63hP— ๑ Paarbz ๑ ᕦ(ò_óˇ)ᕤ (@paarbonmyfrench) February 5, 2021
You're Welcome
prev
When I wake up tomorrow I better see no less than 800 articles about that Baby Vision montage.— Destiny Jackson (CEO of Baby Vision) (@DestinyDreadful) February 5, 2021