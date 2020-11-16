WandaVision's Delay to 2021 Impact on MCU Phase 4 Dates?

WandaVision has a release date but the later than expected start could mean something else for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After months of me, and you, and my mom tweeting at Marvel asking for a WandaVision release date, we finally know that it’s not coming in December as was originally promised. WandaVision will drop its first of six episodes on Disney+ on January 15, running through the end of February. It’s not too much worse of a wait but what does it mean for the rest of the upcoming titles from Marvel Studios? Well, it could be really bad or it could be really good. So, let’s get the bad hypotheticals out of the way first.

WandaVision being a little bit more delayed could mean the whole MCU is going to fall like dominoes, once again. Some of the 2021 MCU titles are going to be directly impacted by this story like Spider-Man 3 and in 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Others like Black Widow and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are not expected to have many ties. The latest WandaVision teaser that came with the release date showed us that WandaVision’s multiversal adventure is going to span decades but, if you look at the top left corner in the teaser's final moments, the guise of it all being in Wanda’s (or Vision's) mind starts to literally be peeled back. It seems to imply stories in the main universe's continuity or other points in time won't be directly impacted.

It does feel like a real possibility that other delays could follow, but at this point in 2020, who knows anymore. Not me, not you, and maybe not even Kevin Feige if we’re honest. But, that doesn't really like it's the case...

From a more optimistic perspective, this is more than likely a good thing. This could be a sign that Disney and Marvel Studios are confident that titles are going to start hitting their release dates. What If…? could follow WandaVision and take us pretty close to Black Widow dropping in theaters in May (save for an episode which will relate to the events of Natasha Romanoff's film), which could lead straight into The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hitting in the summer of 2021. Whatever the order of release for hte Disney+ shows turns out to be, we have a Marvel title's release date that we can all feel confident is not going to change for the first time in a long time.

It seems like a bid of confidence in the MCU starting to actually move forward with Phase 4, and while I wouldn’t be shocked if those 2022 movies that are stacked on top of each other (Thor 4, Captain Marvel 2, Doctor Strange 2, and Black Panther 2 all within four months of each other) end up spreading out a bit, 2021 is looking more firm for the MCU right now. Safe bet: we’ll get WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…? On Disney+ in 2021, and we will also see Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and maybe Spider-Man 3 in movie theaters.

WandaVision coming first is a huge stepping stone, with movies like Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being directly affected by its story. The multiverse tales and Phase 4 are about to kick off!

