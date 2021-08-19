Washington Football Team Potential New Names Have Some Marvel Connections

The Washington Football Team actually unveiled some new potential names for their squad, and some fans have noticed that there are some Marvel connections in some of the possible choices. Defenders fans were quick to latch onto that as a nickname. Netflix helped the visibility of street-level heroes like Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. Another funny connection was Red Wolves. This one is a little bit more of a deep cut as Roy Thomas and John Buscema created the Native American hero in the 70s. From there, a bunch of different characters have adopted the moniker for themselves. Usually, Red Wolf has mysticism-based powers and adventures with a wolf named Lobo. But, it seems like Johnny Wakely won’t be kicking around the Washington D.C. stadium next season. The Washington Football Team quickly came out and said that the list that the public got a hold of was a little longer than what it is right now.

Just to be clear, because everyone keeps asking, we are down to and working through a final three but this is no form of final 8 list. These are just a selection of names that happened to show up in the video our team produced. https://t.co/IzeMAE64EO — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 19, 2021

"We started out with 40,000 submissions and began from there to winnow down to a smaller amount," team president Jason Wright says on their official YouTube channel. "It gave us a broad view of how the public and the fan base feel about us as an organization and where they want to see us go."

