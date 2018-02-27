Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars On Good Morning America

If you missed the Avengers: Infinity War cast taking over GMA, you can now join in on the fun.

Avengers: Infinity War cast members Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Paul Bettany (Vision) all stopped by Good Morning America to promote the anticipated Marvel epic, and now you can watch the segment here. While the group also announced a new toy based initiative, GMA had to ask about the film.

“It’s a culmination of 10 years of characters that people have grown up with, so it’s exciting,” Stan said.

The @Avengers are in Times Square this morning to announce @Marvel: Universe Unites! If we reach 1M likes on our #HeroActs posts, Marvel & @Disney together will donate $250,000 to @StarlightUS! Tag a friend & share! pic.twitter.com/bn292eN0ix — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2018

As for the new initiative, it is called Marvel Universe Unites. On stage, each member of the cast opened an Avengers: Infinity War themed box, which ended up being filled with action figures and toys. These boxes will be going to theStarlight children’s foundation after the cast takes pictures with them (and maybe plays with them a little). The three heroes took a picture together, and if that post gets 1 million likes Marvel and Disney will donate $250 thousand to the organization as well.

Fans are already seeing some of the Infinity War toys show up on store shelves, and from various photos hitting the internet there will be a host of collectibles (and POPs) to buy as well.

Black Panther is currently playing in theaters. After that, it is time for Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, which is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6.