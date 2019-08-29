Watch Chris Pratt React to Being Asked if Star-Lord Will Return Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

It looks like it will be a while before we get to see the Guardians of the Galaxy return for their third and final film in the franchise. The Marvel Studios movie was supposed to begin filming earlier this year for a release in 2020, but everything changed when writer and director James Gunn was temporarily fired from the project. And now that he’s currently hard at work on The Suicide Squad, it seems like we won’t see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 until 2022 at the earliest. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see characters like Star-Lord before then.

During an interview with MTV News at D23 Expo, Chris Pratt was asked if there’s a chance that Peter Quill could show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the next Guardians film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know the answer to that,” Pratt replied with a smile. “I know the answer to that, but I can’t tell you!”

.@prattprattpratt talked about his *many* similarities with #PixarOnward co-star @TomHolland1996, what to expect from #JurassicWorld 3, and if we’ll see Star-Lord before the next @Guardians: “I know the answer to that, but I can’t tell you” 👀 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/sRYlZWFM1S — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 28, 2019

It seems like the most obvious answer would be some sort of cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, especially considering the way Avengers: Endgame set up the God of Thunder joining the Guardians of the Galaxy and thusly renaming them the “Asgardians of the Galaxy.” And while they didn’t duel with knives to determine leadership, the last two Avengers movies did set up a friendly rivalry between Star-Lord and Thor.

While it seems unlikely that all of the Guardians will appear in the fourth Thor movie, especially with returning cast members like Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson set to play major roles, Marvel Studios has frequently included major supporting heroes for many sequels including Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War and Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok. Scarlet Witch will also be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn said that they will begin filming in the future whenever the schedule clears up.

“We’re kind of figuring that out now,” Gunn says. “I think it’s going to be a little bit, but I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun. But I don’t know for sure when that’s going to be, but it’s definitely coming.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.