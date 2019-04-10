Watch Robert Downey Jr. Joke About Giving Captain America His Shield Back

Avengers: Endgame is only a couple of weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means some of the prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe cast members have begun their press tour. Actors from new movie have been keeping fans up to date with various social media posts, and we can’t get enough of the behind-the-scenes fun. One such cast member is Robert Downey Jr., the actor known best to MCU fans as Tony Stark/Iron Man. In a new video posted to Instagram, Downey Jr. joked about the fact that his character is currently in possession of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans)’s famous shield.

“Yeah, you know what, I’m thinking I’m gonna have to probably give that back to him one day,” Downey Jr. explains. “But not today,” he adds with a whisper before strolling offscreen.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving the hint at the inevitable Cap/Tony reunion.

“Do I smell a Spoiler???!?!!!,” @benjibyrd2 asked.

“Stony forever,” @nooshwinaa wrote with a heart emoji.

“You are hilarious. We need RDJ in our lives forever!,” @ksalomao added.

Back in Captain America: Civil War, Cap and Tony “fell out hard,” which led to Tony making Cap give up the shield, which was made by Tony’s father, Howard Stark. Cap and Tony were never onscreen together in Avengers: Infinity War, which means fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion in Avengers: Endgame. In fact, a recent trailer finally showed the two onscreen together again.

Downey Jr. has posted tons of fun content to social media since beginning the Avengers: Endgame press tour. He even kicked it all off with a special dance celebration.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

