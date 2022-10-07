Werewolf by Night Concept Art Shows the Monster in Color

Werewolf by Night was released on Disney+ last week, marking Marvel Studios' very first "special presentation." The special introduced some major Marvel Comics characters, including Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), Man-Thing (Carey Jones), and Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal). In Werewolf by Night, it's revealed that Jack is a werewolf and his transformation is completely different from anything Marvel fans have seen before. Most of the special is in black and white, which means fans never get to see Jack's werewolf form in color. However, concept art shared by Billy Christian will give fans a closer look at the "monster" design.

"Werewolf by Night. My illustration for the new Halloween Special by Marvel Studios. This artwork will be used as a style guide. I didn't expect that they made the whole film black and white." Christian shared. You can check out the concept art in the tweet below:

Will Gael García Bernal Return as Jack Russell?

"I was immediately on board," Bernal recently told Entertainment Tonight about joining Werewolf by Night. "Seeing that in this Marvel Universe and the infrastructure that exists, we can try out different things and experiment as well with this new character. I feel very lucky and very grateful that I've been chosen to play this guy." He continued, "Everything was fantastic ... It's really freeing as well because you're a different person altogether. And with that costume and everything, you can really howl with confidence."

"Hopefully we'll get some chances to do this even more," Bernal added. "I'm really happy with the result of the project and the making of it ... I wish as well that there's a lot of possibilities to play with this character even more."

Who Is Directing Blade?

Last month, it was announced that the upcoming Blade movie had lost its director. Due to the success of Werewolf by Night, many fans have suggested Michael Giacchino for the role. However, the director and composer recently had a chat with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and revealed he's not interested in tackling Blade. While he has love for the character and expects great things, he's not ready to jump from one huge project to another.

"Look, I love Blade. I think that's an amazing character. It's one of my favorites. But I feel like that thing is already in motion in a way and I'm in motion in other things as well," Giacchino explained. "Timing wise is a little crazy. So I feel like I want that to be a great movie. I want that to be an awesome movie because that character deserves it in a huge way. But yeah, right now, no."

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.