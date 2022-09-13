Werewolf by Night Director Confirms "No Immediate Plans" for Moon Knight Crossover

Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight have a long-standing relationship within Marvel Comics lore. Because of the connection, many expected Werewolf by Night to show up in Disney+'s Moon Knight earlier this year. That speculation never panned out, and it looks like fans shouldn't be holding out hope for a crossover in Marvel's upcoming Werewolf by Night Halloween special. According to Michael Giacchino, there are no immediate plans for the two characters to appear together.

"Moon Knight first appeared in Werewolf by Night in the comics years ago," the filmmaker told ET Canada at D23 Expo. "That's what everyone is thinking. Yeah, there's no immediate plans for anything like that."

Why should Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight crossover?

As stated by Giacchino, the lycanthrope predates Marc Spector by three years in the source material. In fact, the moon-soaked vigilante didn't first appear in the Marvel lore until popping up in Werewolf by Night #32 in 1975. The two also have comparable powersets in that they have both exhibited the ability to draw enhanced powers from the moon and similar methods.

In addition to powers, skills, and storytelling connective tissue, both of the characters are tonally similar as well. As seen in the special's teaser, Werewolf by Night is diving headfirst into the land of horror, boundaries Moon Knight also happened to dip its toes into.

Was the werewolf ever going to appear in Moon Knight?

Despite teasers for the show featuring the Fist of Khonshu fighting an anthropomorphic wolf, Werewolf by Night himself was never set to appear in the series. Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater told us earlier this year the series was unable to use him due to the studio's commitments for the character.

"There weren't discussions of doing Werewolf by Night per se, just because they had already had some plans for him, and Kevin [Feige] had an idea of how he wanted to use him, which I'm still not privy to. I'm as in the dark as you are," Slater told ComicBook.com in May.

Will Werewolf by Night be in Moon Knight Season 2?

One possible scenario for a crossover would be to have the character appear in the second season of Moon Knight. With the caveat that a second season of the show has yet to be announced by Marvel Studios, the release of a potential sophomore outing likely wouldn't happen for two or three years, if not longer. That would technically fall into line with Giacchino's "immediate future" comments, meaning there could theoretically plans to cross the two over, just not for a handful of years.

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th while the entire first season of Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!