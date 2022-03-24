Moon Knight Featurette Teases Marvel Studios’ Werewolf By Night Halloween Special



Moon Knight officially released next week on Disney+ and promotion for the series is ramping up. The series has been revealing numerous clips and featurettes, with one revealing a new creature that can’t seem to be identified. Now a new featurette teases Marvel Studios’ upcoming Halloween special starring Gael Garcia Bernal.

Marvel Studios upcoming Halloween special will focus on Werewolf By Night, who will be played by Garcia Bernal, with The Batman composer Michael Giacchino directing. The series will also star Laura Donnelly in an undisclosed role. The series is teased in a new featurette for the upcoming Moon Knight series. You can check out the video below.

Werewolf by Night is rumored to appear in Isaac’s Moon Knight, and in the teaser the actor is seen sitting next, too, to a comic book that happens to be Werewolf By Night issue #32. The story happens to include the first appearance of Moon Knight, so the comic could just be a simple coincidence.

Moon Knight will star Oscar Isaac as the titular character and it seems that he almost didn’t sign on to the role. Earlier today, the actor revealed that he was initially hesitant to join another Disney franchise after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Isaac revealed his process of signing on to the role.

“I had so much hesitation. So much,” Isaac tells the trade. “I was like, ‘I just finally got out of a long time of being a part of the Star Wars universe,’ which I loved doing, but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films. But this came my way, and my instinct at first was like, ‘This is probably not the right thing to do.’ But there was just something about the Steven character that was speaking to me a little bit.”

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022. The streaming service describes the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Are you excited to see Moon Knight when it arrives on Disney+? Do you think Werewolf by Night will appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!