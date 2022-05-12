Moon Knight Writer Reveals Why Series Didn't Include Werewolf by Night

✖

Moon Knight first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32, a comic from the minds of Doug Moench and Don Perlin. Because of that comic appearance and the vigilante's tie to all things supernatural, many expected Jack Russell's Werewolf by Night to appear in the Moon Knight Disney+ show. Now that all six episodes of the series have come to pass, we now know the werewolf didn't appear. Moon Knight's Jeremy Slater tells us there weren't any typical discussions regarding the introduction of the character, largely because Marvel Studios was already working on bringing the character to life.

"There weren't discussions of doing Werewolf by Night per se, just because they had already had some plans for him, and Kevin [Feige] had an idea of how he wanted to use him, which I'm still not privy to. I'm as in the dark as you are," Slater tells ComicBook.com.

In his initial pitch to Feige and his crew at the House of Ideas, however, Slater says he included references to werewolf-type creatures, just not the Werewolf.

"In my pitch, one of the images that I used was a shot of Moon Knight fighting a giant, 12-foot-tall werewolf with glowing eyes," the writer adds. "I was like, 'Look, yes, Moon Knight is a street-level vigilante guy. He can go up against the purse snatchers and the drug runners and everything. But he's also a monster hunter and that's how he was introduced,'" and that's how he got his start."

Slater comes from the camp begging for more monsters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead of introducing Werewolf by Night, the Moon Knight writers instead opted to use that inspiration to create demonic jackals the eponymous hero fought throughout the series.

"The Marvel universe needs more monsters. It needs more horror. It needs creepy shit," he concludes. "This show is really our opportunity to start dipping our toe in the dark side of the MCU. We can be people's introduction to the sort of things that go bump in the night. So it was never Werewolf by Night, but you're right, that the jackals in Episode One directly came out of me pitching. I knew that that first episode was going to have that scene where he's cornered in a bathroom by a monster and it was kind of a giant wolf creature from the very beginning."

