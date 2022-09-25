Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror

Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.

During the special's announcement earlier this month, Marvel boss Kevin Feige suggested the special would dive in headfirst into the world of horror. "It's a little darker, a little scarier," the Marvel mainstay said (via Marvel's Agent M). "But it's still fun."

Given that Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have both been pillars of the horror corner of the Marvel Universe, it makes the perfect sense for the special float that route as well.

The project will be the first Marvel film or show directed by Michael Giacchino, who happens to be both directing and scoring the project.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th.