Marvel Confirms Werewolf by Night Release Date and Rating, Shares New Synopsis

Werewolf by Night is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Saturday, Marvel Studios finally announced the Halloween special, confirming the shape-shifting Jack Russell would soon debut in Hollywood's largest franchise. Shortly after Kevin Feige, Michael Giacchino, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Laura Donnelly appeared on stage at D23 Expo, the House of Ideas released the first teaser for the project.

At the end, it was confirmed the special presentation, as it's currently being called by Marvel Studios, will be added to Disney+ on October 7th, just under four weeks from now.

A page for the special on Disney+ also reveals it's been rated TV-14 and has been filed under comedy as its genre. Furthermore, the synopsis on the page teases the death of one Ulysses Bloodstone.

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

With confirmation the special is involving the Bloodstone Temple, that stands to reason the reports of Donnelly playing Elsa Bloodstone would be accurate. In addition to the eponymous werewolf and Bloodstone, the trailer also confirmed the involvement of Man-Thing.

The special marks the Marvel directing debut of Giacchino, who confirmed with us earlier this year he was helming.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

