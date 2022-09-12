Werewolf by Night: Michael Giacchino Confirms He's Also Scoring Marvel's Disney+ Special

Marvel fans got a long-awaited piece of news during last weekend's D23 Expo, with the very first confirmation and footage from the upcoming Werewolf by Night special. The Disney+ exclusive special will be the first in a string of "A Marvel Studios Special Presentation" programming, and its unique horror story will be brought to life by director Michael Giacchino. Giacchino is best known for his iconic work as a composer on projects like The Batman, Lost, and several Marvel films — and as it turns out, he will also be stepping into that role on Werewolf by Night. In a tweet shortly after the Werewolf by Night trailer dropped, Giacchino confirmed that he will also be composing the music for the special.

Some guy named @m_giacchino — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) September 10, 2022

In Werewolf by Night, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. The project will star Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night, with Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone and Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa. Jaycob Maya, Eugenie Bondurant, and Kirk Thatcher have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Werewolf by Night is set to arrive on Disney+ on Friday, October 7th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

