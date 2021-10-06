Marvel Studios Was Planning a What If…? Spinoff About T’Challa Star-Lord

The second episode of Marvel’s What If…? brought tears to the eyes of fans around the world, as it focused on an alternate version of King T’Challa, voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman. This version of T’Challa went on to become Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill and fans quickly fell in love with him, largely for the warmth Boseman once again brought to the character. Star-Lord has remained one of the most popular characters in What If…? throughout the entire first season, so it should come as no surprise that Marvel Studios was looking to do more with him going forward, and not just in Season 2. There were plans for T’Challa Star-Lord to have his own series.

While speaking to Variety after the release of the What If…? Season 1 finale, director Bryan Andrews talked about working with Boseman on his new version of T’Challa. He said that Boseman had recorded all of his parts for Season 1 prior to his passing last year, but that a spinoff series focusing on the Star-Lord character was actually in the works.

“Chadwick had recorded his Star Lord T’Challa stuff early. But we had those later episodes that he appeared in sporadically, and it was a long stretch before we got him [again],” Andrews explained. “And it was not long after the final recording that he passed. I think it was maybe just a few months, or a month. None of us knew, obviously. But we got him in time to have everything [for Season 1]. I think he was also trying to make an effort because T’Challa was so important to him – and also this new version of Star Lord T’Challa was so important to him. He dug it.”

“I don’t know if he knew this, but there was planning to have Star Lord T’Challa spin off into his own show with that universe and crew,” he continued. “We were all very excited. We know he would have loved it, too. And then, you know, he passed, and so all that’s in limbo. So, who knows? Maybe one day.”

As Andrews said, the future of that series is now in limbo. Given that it’s animated, it would be easier to continue on without Boseman lending his voice to the character, but it’s hard to imagine that would sit well with anyone. Boseman’s performance as T’Challa is special — animated or otherwise — and Marvel has stated that they wouldn’t be recasting or replacing him going forward. That may apply to What If…? as well as the live-action MCU.

All nine episodes of Marvel’s What If…? Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.