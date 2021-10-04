What If Might Contradict Loki’s Infinity Stones Revelation

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had nearly a week to view and brew on the latest episode of Marvel’s What If…?, and a common sticking point remains a conversation across social media nearly a week later. Throughout the episode, Ultron (Ross Marquand) uses a set of the Infinity Stones to not only raze Earth, but travel across the universe and destroy all of life. Once that’s complete, Ultron becomes aware of The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) and eventually becomes able to travel the multiverse.

The only problem there is that Ultron continues to use his Infinity Stones as they hop from universe to universe.

If you think back to Loki, it was revealed very early on that Infinity Stones only mean something in the universe they were created. They only work and have power in the same universe or timeline they were born. Because of that, most versions of the MacGuffins the Time Variance Authority comes across treat the space rocks as paperweights because they’re nothing more than colored rocks elsewhere.

The reveal was placed into the live-action series to show fans just how powerful and serious the TVA and their mission to save the single timeline were. Yet here, months later in What If…?, Ultron is able to use his Infinity Stones in other universes. Not only that, but he’s almost able to kill the MCU’s most powerful character yet in The Watcher before he manages to escape.

The talk has become so prevalent on social media, What If…? head writer AC Bradley addressed the situation on Twitter Monday afternoon. According to Bradley, Ultron’s simply using the Infinity Stones to power himself. Since he’s powering himself, Bradley says, the Infinity Stones still work.

The first eight episodes of Marvel’s What If…? are now streaming on Disney+.

