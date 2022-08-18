What If...? Director Says Season 2 Is Wackier

The first season of What If...? introduced fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to wild concepts based on the characters they already came to know and love. What if Peggy Carter became Captain Carter? What if Doctor Strange became one evil dude? What if the Avengers never existed?

Heading into the show's second season, What If...? director Bryan Andrews says fans can expect a "wackier" time with the next batch of episodes.

"Obviously more unique stories that slowly get a little bit wilder," Andrews said in an awards season interview with Deadline. "The first season Kevin wanted to keep it a little bit closer to the vest, have a little thing that was different and that little thing made these things different, but still tied very much to either a moment in the movies or a particular film itself."

With the long production timeline of animated projects, Andrews admits there have been plenty of more films released since the first season he, AC Bradley, and the rest of the Marvel Studios Animation crew can pull from.

"Now there's more films and things to pull from, so we don't have to have just a tiny moment. We can expand out and things can get a little bit wackier," Andrews added. "We take it up a notch in season two and then in season three we just go even wackier. In season two, we have different characters that we haven't really got a chance to play with before and we see how they'll integrate with some of the favorites that come back. There's lots of really cool stuff and I can't wait for people to see it."

For what it's worth, Marvel Studios Animation head Brad Winderbaum confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con last month What If...?has already renewed for a third season.

The first season of Marvel's What If...? is now streaming on Disney+ while the second season is due out early next year.

What scenarios would you like future seasons of What If...? to tackle? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!