What Will Spider-Man’s Final Movie in the MCU Be?

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — for now. Friday morning, news broke Disney and Sony had reached a deal that’d allow the web-slinger to appear in an untitled third Spider-Man movie in addition to another unannounced MCU film. With the ways things were announced, it would seem the unannounced movie would be a team-up of sorts rather than another solo Spider-Man flick.

Since that second film is still up to debate, we wanted to put our heads together by speculating which film he’d appear in after Spider-Man 3. Keep scrolling to see some of the potential options we feel Holland’s Peter Parker could be appearing in! What movie do you want to see him appear in? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Deadpool 3

At one point this summer, scoopers suggested Deadpool 3 would feature the inclusion of Spider-Man and for that reason, we’re including it on the list. Admittedly, this is likely the longest shot on the list but if we know anything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe — they’ve proven to make wads of cash off the unexpected. That said, we still don’t have confirmation a third Deadpool film is actually happening though it’s one of the unspoken guarantees.

Fantastic Four

If we’re being honest — there’s little organic storytelling that’d make this crossover work out. If anything, it’d be for Marvel to showcase two of their biggest IPs on the silver screen together. Since we have yet to even see the First Family in the MCU, it’s incredibly unlikely Spider-Man would appear in the first film. Then again, stranger things have happened.

Secret Wars

As many have started speculating, the next big Avengers team-up in the MCU could be a Secret Wars-style film, something that could combine the various live-action universes together. For more on that, you could read our Spider-Man/Secret Wars piece here.

Young Avengers

Another popular idea is Marvel Studios assembling a Young Avengers team-up. So far we’ve seen reports Bumblee star Hailee Steinfeld could be appearing in Hawkeye as Kate Barton and if you use Avengers: Endgame actor Emma Fuhrmann’s Cassie Lang as Stature, there’s a formidable start right there. Then WandaVision could set the stage to introduce characters like Wiccan and Hulkling and with Holland’s Peter Parker, the ultimate Young Avengers team could be assembled.

Nova

Before long, Marvel Studios will be introducing the Human Rocket and Spider-Man could be a suitable bridge to helping find the character find footing in the MCU. This scenario would likely work best if the Kevin Feige-led outfit chooses to introduce the Sam Alexander version of Nova or chooses to go comic-accurate with Richard Rider and start his heroic journey out in high school.

She-Hulk (or Daredevil)

Naturally, this idea’s rooted based on the closing moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Spider-Man’s identity revealed to the public, it’s all but guaranteed he’s going to need legal representation of some sort. Most fans would instantly gravitate towards Matthew Murdock but at this point, it’s likely easier to involve Jennifer Walters — especially since Marvel Studios has already announced a series involving her. That said, Netflix’s rights for Daredevil will lapse by the time Spider-Man 3 hits theaters so it’s totally possible Murdock could be inovled.