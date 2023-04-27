Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Disney+ Release Date Officially Announced

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is heading to Disney+ at long last and fans are excited to see Paul Rudd's latest adventure. The streamer dropped the official date and a teaser online today and you can bet Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be popular in the days it releases. MCU fans that want a refresher or to meet the big bad of Phase 5 can watch for themselves on May 17th. It feels like an eternity since the last Marvel movie released, but the wait is finally over with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releasing next week. The TV spots for that feature have been ramping up. But, fans will probably need Quantumania a lot for whatever is happening going forward. Check out the newest teaser for yourself down below!

Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness talked to the Phase Zero podcast about how excited he is for Phase 5's blowout in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. "I can't say specifically. I think I'd get in trouble. I gotta get better at talking to the internet. But, like, just characters that we like? I mean, I think we're excited for the actors more than even the characters right now because we've got a really good crop of performers. We've got Florence Pugh and Jonathan Majors and Letitia Wright. We've got such a deep bench of really good actors and I think everyone is going to get their chance to shine. I cant say who, but I think we've got a deep bench and it's fun to finally put everybody into the game."

Marvel Continues To Go Big In Phase 5

Director Peyton Reed spoke to Empire Magazine about Quantumaina's increased scope. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.' I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed explained. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

Marvel has a description for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as it premieres worldwide in just a few short weeks: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

