When Will the First ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reviews Go Live?

The red carpet premiere of Aveners: Infinity War is under way tonight in Los Angeles with the eagerly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film finally being screened in its entirety. However, fans have to wait just a little bit longer for the first full reviews of the movie to hit.

While first reactions to Avengers Infinity War will start hitting social media at 10:30 pm PT tonight following the world premiere of the film, full reviews of Avengers: Infinity War are embargoed until Tuesday, April 24 at 3 pm PT. That means that while we may find out how awesome — or not awesome, depending on the opinion — the massive superhero film is right away, fans will have to try to sleep on it before seeing more detailed thoughts.

Of course, if fans are hoping that those full reviews will come full of spoilers, they might find themselves a little disappointed. While there will no doubt be some spoilers that start popping up on social media once people have seen the full film, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been very direct about asking people to keep spoilers to themselves. The pair shared a letter earlier this month asking that people keep the movie unspoiled for others, especially since they’ve gone to such lengths to keep the story under wraps.

“We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” the letter read in part. “Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

However, even without spoilers and with having to wait just a little bit longer to get full reviews for Avengers: Infinity War, we do know at least one reaction to the film. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has already shared his thoughts on the Marvel Studios ensemble film.

“Avengers: Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.

