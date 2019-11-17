Marvel’s Infinity Saga Box Set Already Selling for Ridiculous Prices Online

If you’re hoping to get Marvel’s Infinity Saga box set for retail prices, you’re out of luck. The first batch — which was sold for $549.99 — has been sent out to quick purchasers within the past few days, with fans quickly taking to social media to show off their new collectible hauls. Even though the set returned to the Best Buy online store last week, the electronics store has since taken the listing down, instantly creating a massive secondary market.

As of this writing, there are at least 40 listings for the items on eBay, with the lowest auction currently coming in at $583 with four days left. Besides the one outlier, any other auctions currently have the box set with bids over $730 with many nearing $800. On top of that, there are a handful of Buy It Now options available, the cheapest starting at $950. In addition to including all 23 movies, the set also includes a bonus disc packed full of extras, plus one miniature poster per movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously admitted he loves releasing deleted scenes, saying it adds to the fan experience. For those wondering, this box set includes at least one never-before-seen deleted scene for each MCU film. “I like sharing those scenes,” Feige noted of a deleted Endgame scene that was recently released. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

Avengers: Endgame can now be streamed on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios has yet to set release dates for its theatrical releases in Ant-Man 3 and Blade or the Disney+ shows consisting of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What’s your favorite MCU movie to date? Which upcoming movie are you looking forward to most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.