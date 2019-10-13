James Gunn Teases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Deaths

In case you’ve missed the memo, James Gunn has been one of the genre directors most accessible to fans. Through his various social media platforms, he routinely hosts impromptu Q&A sessions with his followers and fans. Sunday afternoon, one of those Q&A sessions took a dark turn when Gunn seemingly confirmed there was death to be had in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Uh oh, right?

Responding to a fan asking if someone was going to die in the upcoming threequel, Gunn nonchalantly responded that he “can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!”

Now before we get too ahead with ourselves here, Gunn’s comments could be misleading in the fact we’ll see soldiers or aliens in some massive space battle perish, not unlike the Battle of Xandar or Battle of Wakanda.

On the other hand, the filmmaker’s track record does speak for itself. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn ended up killing off Groot (momentarily) while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 saw the untimely death of Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker). Because of that, one might think one of the main members of the Guardians of the Galaxy team could be kicking the bucket.

Shifting over to a speculative process for a minute, one might think Rocket Raccoon is likely the character with the biggest chance of not making it out alive — especially after his increased roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In previous interviews, Gunn himself said he was most like Rocket Raccoon and taking the character to the end of the line could be the perfect sendoff should Vol. 3 wrap up the Guardians franchise. For more thoughts on that, we wrote a lengthier piece on why Rocket might not make it out of Guardians 3 alive, which you can read here.

Or, like we just said above, it’s all just a giant red herring and the only people to die are some fighters in the background. Either way, you might want to prepare yourself for some loss.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

