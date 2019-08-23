Marvel Fans Are Hyped to See Kit Harington in the MCU

Moments ago, reports surfaced Kit Harington is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The initial report wasn’t sure which character in Marvel’s ever-growing stable the Game of Thrones star would be playing, but that didn’t stop Harington fans from taking to social media with glee. Here’s what Deadline’s Mike Fleming had to say:

“Deadline hears it is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he will make his next film. Sources said that Harington will join one of Marvel and Kevin Feige’s superhero franchises. All of Marvel and Disney is busy with the D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim. I was unable to figure out which film, and nobody was around to elaborate, which they probably wouldn’t anyway. I wouldn’t be surprised, though, if some of those details are filled in before the weekend is out. Stay tuned.”

Regardless of not knowing who Harington is playing, fans are hyped to have another Game of Thrones alum join the MCU, so keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Marvel’s latest addition! Who do you think Harington should play in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Excellence