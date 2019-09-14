Avengers: Endgame Directors Explain Why They Left Marvel

By now, it’s no secret Joe and Anthony Russos are on a hiatus from Marvel Studios. After four record-breaking films, the brothers have packed it up to start AGBO, a studio where they’re developing properties alongside longtime collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The brothers are now busy promoting Mosul, one of the first films under their AGBO banner.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun, Anthony explained why they sought out building their own company from the ground up, rather than continue pumping out billion-dollar earners from Marvel Studios. As one might expect, the duo wanted the opportunity to be able to tell their own human-driven stories. “We feel very fortunate with the road that we’ve been able to go down with Marvel,” Anthony told the Sun. “But, growing up, Joe and I have always been very globally minded. We’ve always looked at politics and social situations that are happening around the world.”

He then went on to explain that while Marvel allowed them to tell massive blockbuster stories, it left some to be desired in telling stories around the world.

“Making those Marvel movies, really allowed us to feel close to the global audience because they are popular,” the director continued. “We got to travel the world and meet people and engage with fans from all over the place. That was very energizing to us and really motivated us to dig deeper on a global storytelling level.”

In a separate interview at last week’s Toronto International Film Festival, the brothers revealed some projects that’d draw them back to the Kevin Feige. Now, Marvel Studios has live-action rights to the Fox library of characters, Joe Russo admitted he’d love doing something with the Silver Surfer or Ben Grimm.

