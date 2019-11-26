Petition To Have Danny DeVito Play Wolverine In MCU Has Around 50K Signatures

Online petitions have been brought up for all sorts of causes but one which is going viral right now might have one actor smiling at the thought. Fans are petitioning to have Danny DeVito cast in the currently vacant role of Wolverine. This is not some small movement, either. This is a petition which has become a viral sensation and earned more than 49,000 signatures at the time publishing. People from around the world are rooting for the star of this year’s Jumanji: The Next Level to become the next Marvel icon and the signatures just keep on rolling in.

The petition is listed on Change.org. Head over there to check it out or sign it yourself.

“The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman,” the petition’s author, Ring Arius, writes. “We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito.” Arius has his reasons for the casting suggestion, starting with the physical qualifications. “Danny DeVito’s height is a lot closer to the comic books portrayal of Wolverine,” Arius writes. “With Danny being 4’10” and Wolverine 5’3″.” Jackman is over 6 feet tall.

Arius goes on to cite previous roles. “Secondly, we all saw Danny’s portrayal of the Trashman,” he says. “So, we know he is fully capable of fighting, and that he is not afraid when things get dirty!”

The top comment on the petition is in full support of the cause: “It’s f—ing Danny DeVito, enough said.”

DeVito, who once played the Penguin in a Batman film, is familiar with comic book roles. He is also familiar with the recasting of his beloved portrayal of the DC Comics villain, which he expressed to ComicBook.com in an interview promoting Jumanji: The Next Level. “I’m excited, no I’m excited to see it,” DeVito said. “Colin [Farrell] is a great actor. I’m excited to see what he’ll do in the part. It’s a really great missing. You know many layered character. So I’m very very excited to see that. ‘Cause I was a big fan of the comic books and I loved working with Tim. Tim Burton and I had a hell of a short hand with that one.”

What do you think about casting Danny DeVito in a Marvel or DC Comics movie going forward? Are you signing the petition? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

You can catch DeVito in Jumanji: The Next Level in theaters on December 13.