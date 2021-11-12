Wolverine vs Hulk Movie is Dream Marvel Project of Red Notice Director

Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber has a list of his favorite dream projects at Marvel Studios, and the one at the top of his list involves Wolverine and Hulk. Ask any director and they will more than likely tell you they have a collection of movies on their bucket list. As Marvel Studios continues to put out record-breaking, highly-profitable films, there will always be a line of directors waiting to put their personal stamp on a heroic franchise, like Chloe Zhao and Eternals. For the Red Notice director, he has his eyes set on a Hulk vs. Wolverine showdown.

Thurber spoke with The Playlist about the Netflix original film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The discussion also shifted to his dream Marvel project. “I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC stuff. Like a lot of guys my age, I grew up reading comic books…There’s one particular paring in the Marvel Universe that I would be incredibly excited to try my hand at. Who knows if it will ever happen, but we’ll see…” Thurber teased.

He eventually revealed how a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie is at the top of his mind. “I would love to take a crack at Hulk Vs. Wolverine. I especially love Lindelof’s run with Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk,” Thurber added. “Yeah, so there’s something really exciting about that pairing. Of course, everyone knows that Wolverine was introduced in Hulk, they’re inextricably linked – they’re the immovable object and the unstoppable force. And I think that’s sort of a delicious pairing – Yin and Yang. And of course, Logan and Banner, they’re sort of cursed with functional immortality and they handle it in very different ways. And I think that would be really, really interesting to dig into.”

Created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein, and John Romita Sr., Wolverine made his Marvel Comics debut in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #180-181, where he faced off with Bruce Banner’s gamma-powered alter ego. Wolverine later showed back up in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1995. Since then, Logan has remained a fixture of the X-Men franchise, headlining several series’ and solo comics. A Hulk Vs. animated movie premiered for home release back in 2009, with one of the stories featuring Hulk going up against Wolverine.

Logan has yet to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was previously portrayed by Hugh Jackman in Fox’s X-Men movies. Marvel Studios has plans to introduce the X-Men down the line, so there is a possibility the two heroes could come to blows on the big screen at some point.

