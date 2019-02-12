Here’s What Zac Efron Could Look Like as Wolverine

The subject of who will be playing the new Marvel Cinematic Universe Wolverine grows more and more prominent by the day, as 20th Century Fox completes its merger with Disney. Fans all over the Internet have been putting out their wish lists of actors to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and those discussions have in turn inspired fan artists to create some visual depictions of what those choices could look like.

Following up his popular mock-up of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine, fan art superstar BossLogic is back with his take on the controversial choice of Zac Efron as Wolverine!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Wishing @zacefron a speedy recovery from his ACL injury #wolverine A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Feb 11, 2019 at 9:19pm PST

Clearly BossLogic is drawing upon the Ultimate X-Men continuity for the version of MCU Wolverine that Efron would play. That version of Logan was younger and much more brash – both in terms of his attitude and the type of facial hair he wore. For some reason, side mutton chops with a point of chin fur in front was a good style idea back in the early 2000s, but thankfully BossLogic updates that look in his depiction of Efron, above.

It goes without saying that casting Zac Efron as Wolverine (or any other superhero for that matter) would invite all kinds of flame-war controversy within the Marvel fandom. And yet, while a lot of these initial BossLogic pieces are highlighting unusual or typically unpopular casting choices, the artist does a good job of of breaking the ice of skepticism, inviting the eye to at least consider the possibility.

Moving beyond the artwork, Zac Efron has shown in films like Neighbors and Baywatch that he definitely has the superhero physique look down to a buff science. He’s also pretty good at owning the sort of gruff alpha male bravado that Logan conveys, and the shorter, stocky, body type that is the proper design of the character (sorry Hugh Jackman, we still love you though!). The actor is currently exploring his darker side in the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, which could be a good showcase of the type of constantly boiling, barely contained berserker rage that Wolverine is sitting on.

Of course, none of these fair points and observations will likely penetrate the cloud of hate and resistance to the very mention of this idea… so there’s that.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!