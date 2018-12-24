X-Men Fan Art Imagines Zac Efron as Wolverine

It doesn’t seem to matter how much fans — or Ryan Reynolds — would like it, Hugh Jackman’s days as Wolverine are done. However, that means there’s an opportunity for other actors to pick up the character’s iconic claws and now, thanks to some new fan art, we can imagine what Zac Efron might look like in the role.

Popular fan artist BossLogic shared his latest piece of art considering new faces for Wolverine on Saturday, transforming Efron into the fan-favorite X-Men character with surprisingly impressive results. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other day I posted #keanureeves as #wolverine and a few commented they only want @ZacEfron I’m pretty sure they were trolling but I still did it, it was a toss up between him and a nic cage Logan edit… I still want to do nic cage one 😅😂 cc @RealHughJackman pic.twitter.com/8GDw7riaJ8 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 22, 2018

It’s a pretty striking transformation, with Efron making a very convincing Wolverine. However, as BossLogic notes in his post, Efron isn’t the only actor he’s imagined in the role.

“The other day I posted #keanureeves as #wolverine and a few commented they only want @ZacEfron. I’m pretty sure they were trolling but I still did it, it was a toss up between him and a nic cage Logan edit… I still want to do a nic cage one,” he wrote.

Keanu Reeves as Wolverine? As BossLogic stated, he did a work up of the John Wick star as the character after, during an interview with ScreenGeek, Reeves was asked about a second go-round in the world of comic book adaptations, specifically if he would rather take on the empty Wolverine role, or the probably soon-to-be-vacated Batman part. Reeves said that, if it was up to him, he’d rather take over for Hugh Jackman.

“Of the two, I’d love to play Wolverine,” Reeves said.

As for Efron, while there don’t appear to be any plans for the actor to play Wolverine at this point, the actor will next appear in the upcoming Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile in which he plays infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. That film will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2019.

What do you think about BossLogic’s imagining of Zac Efron as Wolverine? Let us know in the comments below.