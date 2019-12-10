Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Is Hyped About Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

The first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on Sunday, and it’s pretty safe to say that it broke the Internet. The first footage brought fans awesome action, surprising returns, and a lot of ’80s nostalgia, and people responded to it in a pretty profound way. Among those who are pretty excited about the trailer is Brie Larson, who is currently starring as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. On Monday, Larson took to Twitter to ask in all caps if she could “time travel” to WW84’s release date.

SIRI – HOW CAN I TIME TRAVEL TO JUNE 5TH 2020 https://t.co/PUQ3DKK6ee — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 10, 2019

While Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman are often compared to each other in the pop culture mainstream, this tweet from Larson is just the latest example of the admiration between those involved with both properties. Larson has mentioned her Wonder Woman in a fair share of interviews, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot both congratulated Captain Marvel on its success when it debuted earlier this year. And with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel being the first two female-led solo superhero movies in the modern-day DC and Marvel universes, it’s safe to say that both have ended up making quite an impact.

“What was so great about Wonder Woman was talking to female audience members afterwards about how they felt watching the movie.” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com during a visit to the film’s set. “A lot of the people I talked to just said, ‘I’ve never felt like that watching a movie before in my entire life. That character resonated [with] me in ways I didn’t even know a character could resonate with me.’ Which was great to hear, and kind of an amazing thing.”

“I think it helped us understand how important movies like this are.” Schwartz continued. “So, in terms of making the movie feel distinct, I think all these movies chart their own courses anyway… I think that means making the movie feel distinct, not just from other female-lead movies, but from all the other Marvel movies as well, which I think we try to do on every movie. It wasn’t a new challenge necessarily, but it was one I think we were extra-excited for because of the nature of what this movie means to people.”

