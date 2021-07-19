WWE Money in the Bank: Marvel Fans Confused After War Machine Trends
WWE’s Money In The Bank is going on right now and Marvel fans are a bit confused as War Machine trends. For those who are unaware, Erik and Ivar used to be a tag team called War Machine, and have since become The Viking Raiders in the WWE. These Pay-Per-View events usually draw a wild audience and this Sunday is no different. Add the fact that this is the first Pay-Per-View of the pandemic with the full number of fans in the seats, and you start to see the entire picture. So, nothing big broke MCU fans, people are just enjoying some action in the squared circle. Funnily enough, Don Cheadle has been talking about the upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars, which will help flesh out what Rhodey has been doing since Endgame. War Machine popped up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he’s about to get back in the spotlight with a bang in the show.
Iron Man is for sure cool but damn I always loved War Machine as a kid pic.twitter.com/o3GYf1zTgR— L ⓧ G A N (@Sternness98) July 18, 2021
"It's going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be," Cheadle previously explained to AP Entertainment. "We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what that journey [is] going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know Armor Wars [from the comics] they know what the series is about. But it's also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven't really seen a lot of that in the movies."
Are you excited for Armor Wars? Enjoyed Money In The Bank? Let us know down in the comments below!
Some early hopes
I’m not too big a fan of the way it’s been set up, but I’m hoping it’s gonna be great, also hope war machine gets some good development in this cause he’s been mid asf in the MCU https://t.co/AfEZLZixQe— Who Am I⁉️Bryan (@PresentDayBryan) July 18, 2021
Big weekend for War Machines of all stripes
When did the zeitgeist switch Don Cheadle from “that weird replacement for War Machine in Iron Man 2” to “beloved cultural icon and acting lodestar” because I love that and it makes me laugh so hard— WATCH BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999) (@sagemrad) July 18, 2021
This is going on too
War machine. https://t.co/ivoA9sTyzi— 🕷 (@WendeAmor) July 18, 2021
Some fans out there
Because War Machine is bad ass https://t.co/7irGXZMdS1— Johnnyboy (@Johnnyboy194) July 18, 2021
A fun return
thanks for the performance, war machine remind why I missed their works in njpw #MITB— ゆ.SSSS.Har (@dskymr) July 19, 2021
Basically breaks it down
I get copyright protection but the name War Machine fit the aesthetic of these 2 guys more than Viking Raiders ever will and that’s just facts. #MITB— Russell Miller (@MrMillerRussell) July 19, 2021
Can't really blame you
I forgot War Machine were a thing.. #MoneyInTheBank— Viceroy Macho (@Macho_Franchise) July 19, 2021