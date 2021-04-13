Former WWE Raw Champions Return From Injury

✖

The first episode of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 37 wasted little time in bringing fans a surprise, as former Raw and NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders returned from injury to face Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Back in Septmeber the pair were teaming with Apollo Crews and Ricochet to challenge The Hurt Business, only for Ivar to suffer a cervical injury while hitting a dive outside the ring. He underwent surgery shortly after, and Erik underwent his own surgery a month later.

The two former champs picked up the victory by hitting their Viking Experience finisher.

During his time away from TV, Erik (real name Raymond Rowe) and former WWE star Sarah Logan welcomed their first child.

Check out then full results from this past weekend's WrestleMania 37 below:

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Riott Squad, Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

