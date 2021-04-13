Former WWE Raw Champions Return From Injury
The first episode of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 37 wasted little time in bringing fans a surprise, as former Raw and NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders returned from injury to face Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Back in Septmeber the pair were teaming with Apollo Crews and Ricochet to challenge The Hurt Business, only for Ivar to suffer a cervical injury while hitting a dive outside the ring. He underwent surgery shortly after, and Erik underwent his own surgery a month later.
The two former champs picked up the victory by hitting their Viking Experience finisher.
The RAID is BACK!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QhClxKlWOa— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021
During his time away from TV, Erik (real name Raymond Rowe) and former WWE star Sarah Logan welcomed their first child.
